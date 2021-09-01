Naveen Polishetty signs a new Project

After two back-to-back blockbusters like Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya and Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty is in huge demand. The youngster has taken advances from four top production houses of Telugu cinema but he is yet to announce his next film. The actor gave his nod for Sithara Entertainments recently and the project will be announced in a week. Kalyan Sekhar will make his debut with this film and Naveen Polishetty will take Rs 4 crores remuneration.

The youngster took the advance today and the film starts rolling very soon. The other cast and crew members are currently finalized. Naveen Polishetty also signed a film for UV Creations and the project too will be announced very soon.