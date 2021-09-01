Nani’s Tuck Jagadish Trailer: Emotional Family Drama

Tuck Jagadish will be the second film of Nani that will skip theatrical release after V. Tuck Jagadish will stream on Amazon Prime from September 10th and the trailer launch event took place in Novotel Hyderabad this evening. Shiva Nirvana who banked big on emotional dramas through Ninnu Kori and Majili is taking the same route with Tuck Jagadish. The trailer hints that the emotional episodes and the family drama are the major highlights of the film. Tuck Jagadish is also laced with the needed commercial ingredients.

Tuck Jagadish is the story of two brothers from different mothers. Jagapathi Babu and Nani essayed the role of brothers in the film. Tuck Jagadish also has a parallel plot of land disputes in their village named Bhoodevipuram. The trailer shows that the film also has enough dose of action and a cute love story. The film features Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Aishwarya Rajesh in other prominent roles. The trailer of Tuck Jagadish looks emotional and is laced with the needed stuff. Shine Screens are the producers and Thaman is the music composer. Nani along with the team of Tuck Jagadish will promote the film next week.