AP, TS Krishna water war: TS stages walk out from KRMB meet

The Krishna water sharing dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh intensified further with the Telangana government staging a walkout from the meeting conducting by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Hyderabad on Wednesday (today).

KRMB convened this meeting to resolve Krishna water dispute between AP and TS.

However, the meeting failed after TS and AP governments stuck to their demand.

While TS demanded water sharing in the ratio of 50:50 between both the states, the AP demanded in the ratio of 70:30 for AP:TS.

This was strongly opposed by TS irrigation officials. Also AP irrigation officials demanded TS stop hydel power generation at irrigation projects on Krishna.

KRMB chairman supported AP’s argument. Protesting this, the TS irrigation officials boycotted the meeting and came out of the meeting hall.

It remains to be seen what Centre will do now to resolve this dispute.

Whether it will convene another meeting at Delhi-level or issue orders on its own on how water should be shared between TS and AP.