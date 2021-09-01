Trivikram takes a new Responsibility

Top director Trivikram locked Superstar Mahesh Babu for his next film and the project starts rolling after Dasara. Trivikram for now is focused on Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and he is making his presence on the sets of the film on a regular basis. Trivikram shares a close bonding with Pawan Kalyan and the top actor wants Trivikram to finalize the scripts. Pawan has a lineup of films and Trivikram will now finalize the projects for Pawan.

Pawan and Trivikram are keen to co-produce his upcoming projects too. Trivikram has zeroed in a couple of young directors and asked them to come up with interesting scripts. After Pawan completes the current bunch of projects, he is keen to sign new ones and Trivikram took the responsibility. Trivikram is also keen to introduce a couple of debutants through his own banner which will be announced this year.