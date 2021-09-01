Vishwak Sen’s Telugu comedy ‘Paagal’ to release digitally on Sep 3

After a theatrical release, actor Vishwak Sen’s Telugu comedy ‘Paagal’ will get a global digital release on September 3.

Directed by Naresh Kuppili, ‘Paagal’ is a quirky tale of love starring Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha.

Set in Visakhapatnam, the film centres around Prem, a flamboyant young man, who out of despair following his mother’s demise sets out to seek the love of his life. His quest however leads him to multiple women he falls for until Cupid truly strikes and brings along with it challenges Prem hadn’t bargained for.

‘Paagal’ also features Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta, and Indraja Shankar in pivotal roles.

The film will stream digitally on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.