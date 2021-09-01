Can’t attend YSR’s memorial meeting: Politicos tell Vijayamma!

YS Vijayamma, the widow of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Late YS Rajashekar Reddy is making elaborate arrangements for the memorial meeting being held on the occasion of 12th death anniversary of YSR on September 2 (tomorrow).

Vijayamma is holding the event at Hotel Novotel, HICC in Gachibowli.

She has invited nearly 300 dignitaries, who were close to YSR, to the event by personally making phone calls. They include political leaders who worked in YSR’s cabinet between 2004-2009.

She also invited other politicians irrespective of political affiliation who were close to YSR.

Vijayamma also invited IAS, IPS officers and other senior officials who worked with YSR.

However, Vijayamma is reportedly getting negative response from political leaders.

They are expressing their inability to attend the meeting due to political compulsions while expressing their respect and regard for YSR.

Sabitha Indra Reddy and Danam Nagender who are now in TRS said they cannot attend. Similarly, DK Aruna who is in BJP, said she cannot attend.

Konda Surekha, Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha who are still in Congress also told her they cannot attend.

YS Sharmila launching YSRTP in Telangana and attacking all parties in Telangana is said to be the reason for political leaders skipping YSR memorial meeting.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too said he will not attend the meeting while expressing his respect for YSR.

Balladeer Gaddar is likely to attend the meeting.