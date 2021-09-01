Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy Updates

Natural Star Nani is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish which will stream on Amazon Prime from September 10th. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and the film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and the film will get ready for release soon. Nani commenced dubbing for his role and he will complete the dubbing portions soon.

Shyam Singha Roy will have ample scope for VFX work and the work is happening currently. Top VFX firms are working on the project. Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film made in Nani’s career and the film will hit the screens once normalcy returns. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies and Madonna Sebastian will be seen in a crucial role. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and Mickey J Meyer is the music director.