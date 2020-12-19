Nayanthara signs one more interesting film

Nayanthara is the highest paid South Indian actress. She is lined up with a flock of films and is busy completing them. The actress is currently shooting for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Hyderabad and she would soon join the sets of her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is directed by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara recently gave her nod for Premam director Alphonse Puthren’s next film titled Paattu.

Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara will play the lead roles in this interesting film. Premam was a sensation across the country and Alphonse Puthren has been working on the script of Paattu for some time. The film would head for a release in multiple languages and the other cast, crew members will be announced by the makers soon.