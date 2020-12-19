KTR announces 20,000 litres free water per family

The ruling TRS in Telangana has narrowly escaped from a huge electoral setback in the recent GHMC elections. Now, KCR-KTR are obviously making corrective steps to prevent further damages in future. As Municipal Administration Minister, KTR has even announced formally that their Government would ensure free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres per family from the beginning of 2021.

KTR has said that all discussions were made and it was decided that the Water Board start supplying the 20,000 litre free water from the first week of January itself. This was being implemented as part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s promise to give free water to the citizens of Hyderabad.

It is well known the TRS is facing a strong backlash from the BJP leaders who are in an upbeat mood ever since their electoral gains in the GHMC polls. With the emergence of the BJP as a strong force on the Hyderabad political scene, no party is getting enough majority to claim the mayor post.

Under the given political situation, KTR is focusing his time and energy on taking his party closer to the voters of the twin cities. Already, a review has been done on all the nala connections and supply network.

