Tollywood producers to bear the VPF Charges

The film industry is completely shattered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibition industry is shut and the theatre owners are finding it tough to reopen the theatres. Without the support from the producers and the digital service providers, it is completely impossible to screen films, expressed the exhibitors. Several meetings are conducted and all the issues are recently resolved. There would be no Virtual Print Fee (VPF) charges for the films that would release in December. This is sure a relief for the exhibitors and the producers.

For all the films releasing between January and March 2021, the producers will bear 40 percent of the VPF charges. The Producers Council is in talks to slash down the charges of VPF in the coming months. As of now, all the issues are solved and the theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will start screening movies from December 25th. Sai Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is hitting the screens next weekend.