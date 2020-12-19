Maha Samudram shooting in Goa

Young and promising actor Sharwanand and Siddharth are working together for an action thriller titled Maha Samudram. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is directing the film and the shoot of Maha Samudram commenced recently in Hyderabad. The movie shoot is currently happening in Goa and will continue till the end of this month. Some major portions of the film’s shoot will be completed in this schedule.

Sharwanand and Siddharth along with Ajay Bhupathi partied with Dil Raju last night in Goa in a beach resort. Maha Samudram is aimed for summer 2021 release and the shooting portions would be completed by the end of March. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the leading ladies and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music.