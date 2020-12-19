Solo Brathuke So Better Trailer: Sai Tej’s struggle for Bachelorhood

Yupp Advert

Solo Brathuke So Better is the first film to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic arrived. Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh played the lead roles in this youthful entertainer that is directed by Subbu. The trailer of Solo Brathuke So Better is unveiled today and it hints at a perfect youthful entertainer. The entertainment looks sensible and Sai Tej plays a youngster who promotes bachelorhood but falls in love with Nabha Natesh.

Solo Brathuke So Better trailer also hints that the film has enough dose of emotional content. Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Satya, Vennela Kishore played other important roles in Solo Brathuke So Better. Thaman’s music, background score are the additional assets. The trailer cut looks impressive and keeps good expectations on the film. BVSN Prasad produced Solo Brathuke So Better and the film is hitting the screens on December 25th. The entire Tollywood is looking forward for the release and the trade circles are waiting to see how the film fares at the box-office.