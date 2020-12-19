Ravi Teja’s Krack release date is out

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is occupied with flops and he has all his hopes on Krack, a high voltage action entertainer that presents Ravi Teja as a ruthless cop. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is in the final stages of post-production. The film will now hit the screens on January 14th and the first biggie that announced its release date. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and the trailer of the film is expected to be out for New Year.

Thaman composed the music and the teaser cracked decent views. Tagore Madhu is the producer. Vijay’s Master and Ram’s RED are the other expected releases for Sankranthi 2021. Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is hitting the screens on Christmas eve. All the major biggies of Tollywood will now release in summer next year.