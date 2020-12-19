BJP targetting Naidu, KCR, Mamata but not Jagan

All over the country, the Modi-Shah regime is giving nightmares to rival parties. Under their leadership, the BJP has been giving a tight fight to KCR and threatening to displace Congress in Telangana. It has won over MPs of the TDP at the national level. The BJP has succeeded now in winning over 11 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress at one go. Of them, a former minister was included.

Political observers in Telugu states are raising questions as to why the BJP is not putting such focus to disturb and destabilise the Jaganmohan Reddy regime and his YCP in Andhra Pradesh. It is true that Jagan was giving unconditional support to the BJP in the Parliament. Still, Modi-Shah’s usual style of aggressive expansion is largely missing in AP.

Analysts say that the BJP found itself in a helpless situation in Andhra Pradesh as of now. It has to put up a very strong fight against the YCP if it wants to polarise the Hindu vote banks among the backward classes and some upper castes. But that is not possible for the BJP since it is getting support of Jagan in the Rajya Sabha. Whereas, the TDP has everything to gain since it is agitating against the Jagan regime in every aspect from Amaravati to atrocities on Dalits, BCs, STs and Muslim Minorities.

It looks like the political wings are not so favourable for the BJP’s bold dreams of capturing power in AP in 2024 polls.

