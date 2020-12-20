RRR plea to Jagan to save people from Birthday collections

These past few weeks, YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju is not much in news with his witty, pungent attacks on CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Ministers. But the situation has made it necessary to come before the people yet again. This time, Rajugaru is making an earnest appeal to the Chief Minister to interfere and save the public from his own party activists.

What Raju says is that the YCP leaders everywhere are making collections from the public. That is being done in the name of birthday celebrations for Jagan Reddy which fall on December 21. RRR says that the common public are unable to bear harassment from the YCP activists who are literally making forcible collections.

Already, the people are suffering greatly on account of Coronavirus impact, increased taxes, fares, etc. Raghu Rama Raju says that the common public are not in a position to withstand pressure from the ruling party leaders. Unless the CM himself shows some sympathy, there would be no relief to the people from the YCP activists’ collections.

It is well known how Jagan Reddy has got a fan following which is more fanatical than even those of film heroes and superstars. No wonder, an MP level leaker like RRR has made open appeal to the CM in this respect now.

