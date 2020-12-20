Ongole disabled girl burnt to death: Naidu demands call lists

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the ghastly incident in Ongole in which disabled girl named Bhubaneswari was burnt to death under suspicious circumstances. He demanded a high level probe to find out whether the helpless ward volunteer was murdered or raped and then murdered. Suspicions were rising as post mortem was not conducted till Saturday evening though she was burnt alive at 8.30 p.m. on Friday itself.

The TDP chief demanded the Government to explain why there was a delay of over 20 hours in conducting post mortem. The parents had to wait for 20 hours at the hospital to receive the girl’s body. A detailed probe should be held and stringent punishment should be given to those responsible for the brutal death. Till now, there was no safety to the lives and respect of Dalits, Tribals, BCs and Muslim Minorities but now on, even the disabled girls and women were falling victims. All corners of the State were witnessing suspicious deaths, murders, rape and murder cases and such atrocities. The ghastly incidents were only on the rise in the past 19 months of the Jagan Reddy regime.

The TDP chief said that Om Pratap’s death was suspicious but the Government did not disclose his call list despite demand from the Opposition leaders. Dalit youth Domathoti Vikram was brutally murdered in Gurazala in Guntur district. Even his call list was not revealed to the public. Now, Bhubaneswari was burnt alive in Ongole in Prakasam district. The investigating officials should disclose her call list at least in order to bring out the facts.

Mr. Chandrababu Naid said that if such atrocities were dealt with a firm hand in the beginning itself, they would not have repeated like this again and again. The law and order would not have deteriorated to such an extent. It was a sheer failure on the part of the Government for not gathering evidence to catch the culprits. The YCP regime’s negligence was posing a severe threat to the lives of people all over the State.

