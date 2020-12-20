Pic Talk: Rakul’s sizzling pose in the Maldives

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh is lined up with Telugu and Hindi movies. The actress is a fitness freak and practices yoga on a regular basis. Rakul posted a picture from her Maldives archives. Rakul sizzled in shorts and is spotted practicing yoga in her beach hut. Rakul is shooting for Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check and she completed the shoot of Krish’s upcoming project. Rakul is also a part of Ajay Devgn’s May Day and the shoot is taking place in Hyderabad.

