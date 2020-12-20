Rajamouli to promote Solo Brathuke So Better

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better is the first release from Tollywood after the attack of the coronavirus pandemic. The film releases on December 25th during Christmas. The entire Tollywood is focused and is waiting to see how the film performs. The film’s release will make it clear if the audience would return back to the theatres during this critical pandemic time. Sai Dharam Tej and his team is planning aggressive promotions for the movie.

A grand pre-release event of Solo Brathuke So Better will be held on December 23rd in Hyderabad and Tollywood’s top director SS Rajamouli will grace the event as Chief guest. Rajamouli gave his immediate nod and accepted the invitation of Sai Tej. Subbu directed Solo Brathuke So Better and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad is the producer of this youthful entertainer. The trailer received a decent response from the audience.