Rana Daggubati ready with a solid lineup

Tollywood macho star Rana Daggubati never disappointed the audience with his script selection. This pan Indian actor has done films in all the major languages. He completed the shoot of Aranya and Viraata Parvam. Aryanya is gearing up for release in January 2021 and Viraata Parvam is aimed for summer 2021 release. Rana Daggubati recently gave his nod for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which rolls in January. Pawan Kalyan plays the other lead role in this emotional drama.

Rana Daggubati also has an interesting project in the direction of Milind Rau that rolls soon. He also inked a deal with Netflix for a big-budget pan Indian project and the scripting is in final stages. The top actor also lined up a mythological drama Hiranyakashyapa that will start shooting in early 2022. Gunasekhar is the director and Suresh Productions in association with Fox Star Studios will produce this big-budget project. Apart from these, Rana Daggubati is finalizing scripts for his production house and is producing several interesting content-driven films.

Rana is currently holidaying abroad with his wife Miheeka Bajaj. He recently made it clear that he is completely fit and is away from health issues. On the whole, Rana Daggubati is getting ready for fabulous 2021 and 2022.