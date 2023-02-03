Nayanthara’s shocking comments on casting couch experience

The lady superstar of south India Nayanthara was also once a victim of the casting couch. The actress herself revealed this to media in her recent interaction. She said she was offered important roles in exchange for favours. Nayanthara rejected the offer and no doubt the actress has established a strong base for herself in south India only with her hard work.

Casting couch is a dark truth in the film industry. There are many actresses who came forward and opened up about their issues. Even the lady superstar has no exception, she was also a victim of the same and stood strong with dedication. On the work front, Nayanthara next is Jawan with Shahrukh Khan in Atlee’s direction and also she has three Tamil movies in her kitty. Personal front, Nayan is enjoying her motherhood with the twin babies.