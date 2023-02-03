Advertisement

Amigos Trailer: An exciting meet of Dopplegangers delivers Action and thrill

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film with debutant director Rajendra Reddy is an action entertainer “Amigos”. Makers raised curiosity on the film with the promotional content. Previously released teaser and songs got good response from audience.

As the release date nearing, today makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film at grand event in Kurnool. Going by the trailer, only one can live so that the remaining two must die. The trailer begins with the NIA attempting to apprehend an Indian Pablo Escobar and a nightmare named Bipin.

The film has three Nandamuri Kalyanram’s who are identical with each other. And they meet due to unknown circumstances. When looks alikes come together, happiness and surprise are guaranteed, but chaos follows. One of the lookalikes, who is also a notorious criminal, wreaks chaos among the other two.

The stylish action with Ghibran’s arresting background score delivers the impact and Kalyan Ram kick-ass look in the end of trailer was really a surprise to everyone. Makers raised lot of questions, which will be answered on February 10th.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Ghibran is scoring the tunes. The film releasing on February 10th, 2023.