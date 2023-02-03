Did Janhvi Kapoor sign a South Indian Film?

Janhvi Kapoor is mostly talked about for her photoshoot in Bollywood. But in the south, she is the most wanted actress by the fans. Much news is circulating in social media about her debut in south Indian films. There is news for her debut Tamil movie and also for NTR30. Her father Boney Kapoor took his Twitter and cleared the rumours.

Boney Kapoor said that the actress has not signed any Tamil movie. Janhvi also cleared to the popular Bollywood electronic media that she has not been approached for NTR30 and she would love to do a film with NTR. There were many rumours about Janhvi Kapoor’s south debut and all turned out to be false. Besides this, Janhvi Kapoor is the inspiration for the fashion world. The actress is one of the most loved celebrities and is creating her own fashionista.