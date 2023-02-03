Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Titled Leo

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, on Friday felt that no power on earth can save Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife, Bharathi Reddy, from the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy.

Ramaiah told media persons at the party headquarters that the YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy, admitted before the CBI that on the day Vivekananda Reddy was done to death, he spoke to one Naveen and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Krishna Mohan.

Avinash also admitted that through these two persons he repeatedly made phone calls to Jagan and Bharathi Reddy.

Even after Avinash confessed these facts before the CBI, how can the Jagan couple claim that they are in no way connected with the murder, Ramaiah asked. He demanded Jagan and Bharathi to reveal the facts to the people of the State and what they know about the murder of Viveka.

It will be a blunder if they continue to claim that they do not have any knowledge about the murder, Ramaiah said. They are completely in the know of the things as to who committed the crime, how Viveka was done to death and who is behind the murder, Ramaiah felt.

The crucial evidence in the murder now is what Avinash Reddy conveyed to Jagan and Bharathi over phone on the day Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, Ramaiah felt. Pointing out that Avinash has already admitted before the CBI that whenever he wants to speak to Bharathi he will first give a call to Naveen, the TDP politburo member stated that Avinash also informed the CBI that whenever he wants to speak to Jagan, he will first call the OSD, Krishna Mohan.

Even after the CBI investigation clearly revealed that Avinash repeatedly gave calls to the phones of Naveen and Krishna Mohan on the day the murder took place, how can Bharathi Reddy and Jagan claim that they did not receive any calls, he asked.

On March 15, 2019 at 6.29 am, Avinash was present at the body of Vivekananda Reddy and he resisted the police visiting the spot even when the body was at the spot, he said. Exactly at the same time Avinash repeatedly gave calls, he said and asked whether the calls were given to the Chief minister couple.