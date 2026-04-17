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Home > Movie News

Nandamuri Fans Lost Interest in Mokshagna’s Debut

Published on April 17, 2026 by sankar

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Nandamuri Fans Lost Interest in Mokshagna’s Debut

The debut of Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna has been in discussion for years. The youngster is spotted in events and his public presence has always triggered a discussion about his acting debut. A news broke out that Vishwambara director Vassishta met Mokshagna and narrated a script. Mokshagna is said to have rejected the proposal. For the past five years, Balakrishna has been announcing that the debut of his son will happen this year and five years have passed.

The real truth is that Nandamuri fans have lost interest about the debut as it was left pending and years passed. Trade circles and Tollywood is not much interested about the debut of Mokshagna. Several producers who competed to launch Mokshagna have now stepped back. The biggest question is not about when the debut of Mokshagna will happen. It is about if he is really interested in acting or if he is forced to take the legacy of his father forward. Hope Balakrishna will make it clear about the debut of Mokshagna very soon.

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