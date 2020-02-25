NBK playing twin brothers in Boyapati’s film

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time and the untitled film will start rolling from March. It is already clear that the film will present Balakrishna in dual shades and one among them is the role of an Aghora. It is heard that Balakrishna will be seen as twin brothers in the film and the brothers get separated during their childhood days.

One of them who lives in Varanasi turns Aghora while the other brother gets raised in Anantapur. Balakrishna as Aghora will be introduced during the interval episodes and his characterization in the second half is the expected highlight of the film. Balakrishna’s look as Aghora is currently designed and the shoot commences once things are finalized. Shriya Saran and Anjali are said to be playing the roles of heroines in this untitled action entertainer.