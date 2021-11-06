NBK to act in Geetha arts banner?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent talk show Unstoppable in aha OTT garnered huge positive response. At this moment, there are rumours going on in media circles about NBK acting in Geetha arts banner in 2022. Details as follows.

The first episode of the NBK’s Unstoppable show was out on Diwali day. The audiences were thrilled to see NBK in his new Avatar. Even though Manchu family’s over-action was unbearable at many points, NBK made the show watchable with his impeccable hosting skill and spontaneity. It was the first time Balayya joined hands with Allu Aravind and the show was already a super hit. With this, rumours started about Balayya doing a film with Allu Aravind soon.

In 1980s and90s, Geetha arts banner produced 90% of the films with mega star Chiranjeevi. It also produced films mostly with mega family heroes though occasionally produced films like 100% love and Ghazni with other heroes. However, the banner had never produced films with Nandamuri family heroes. But now , it seems, NBK immensely liked the working style of Allu Aravind and is ready to do a film in his banner. Reportedly, Allu Aravind is in hunt for a good story now. If everything goes well, movie may go to the sets by next summer.

We need to wait and see whether movie will be realised in this combo or not.