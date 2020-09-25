NCB officials reject the special request of Deepika Padukone

Tomorrow is a big day for actress Deepika Padukone as she would be drilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in relation to the drugs case. The actress returned back to Mumbai last night and she was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh and her legal team. Deepika Padukone placed a special request that her husband Ranveer Singh would be present for the investigation as she is suffering from anxiety issues. The NCB officials politely denied her request and asked Deepika Padukone alone to appear before them.

The national media is widely speculating about Deepika Padukone ever since her name surfaced in the case. Rakul Preet Singh attended the investigation today. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the other actresses named by the NCB officials and they have been summoned. Several drug peddlers are arrested in the case. Rhea Chakraborthy, Showik Chakoraborty are under the judicial custody of NCB and are being investigated. Deepika Padukone will appear before the officials tomorrow morning.