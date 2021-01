Netflix announces their first Telugu Anthology

Top digital giant Netflix is expanding their wings to regional markets after the Indian audience are quite interested in watching original shows and web series. Netflix today announced its first ever Telugu anthology titled Pitta Kathalu. Tollywood successful directors Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy directed Pitta Kathalu which has four episodes and renowned South Indian actors.

Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Srinivas Avasarala, Satyadev, Anish Kuruvilla played the lead roles in Pitta Kathalu. The Netflix original will stream from February 19th.