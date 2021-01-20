Master First Week AP/TS Collections – Superhit

Master has ended up its first week with a distributor share of 12.80 Cr. The film is a Super Hit in the Telugu States with good profits for the buyers. It can be called as a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh while Nizam underperformed a bit which makes it a hit there. The film is Vijay’s highest grosser ever in the Telugu States beating his earlier highest Whistle. In terms of ‘Gross’ the film will collect more than 25 cr by the end of Thursday.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area CollectionsFirst Week Collections
Nizam1.49cr3.12Cr
Ceeded1.10cr2.49Cr
UA0.83cr2.19Cr
Guntur 0.67cr1.20Cr
Krishna0.36cr1Cr
East0.48cr1.04Cr
West0.56cr1.19Cr
Nellore0.25cr0.59Cr
Total5.74cr12.82Cr

