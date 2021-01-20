Master First Week AP/TS Collections – Superhit

Master has ended up its first week with a distributor share of 12.80 Cr. The film is a Super Hit in the Telugu States with good profits for the buyers. It can be called as a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh while Nizam underperformed a bit which makes it a hit there. The film is Vijay’s highest grosser ever in the Telugu States beating his earlier highest Whistle. In terms of ‘Gross’ the film will collect more than 25 cr by the end of Thursday.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections First Week Collections Nizam 1.49cr 3.12Cr Ceeded 1.10cr 2.49Cr UA 0.83cr 2.19Cr Guntur 0.67cr 1.20Cr Krishna 0.36cr 1Cr East 0.48cr 1.04Cr West 0.56cr 1.19Cr Nellore 0.25cr 0.59Cr Total 5.74cr 12.82Cr