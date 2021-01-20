Bangaru Bullodu in USA

By
Telugu360
-
0

Great India Films after distributing two hit films in 2021 is going to deliver a hat trick with a laugh riot Bangaru Bullodu. Great India Films is happy to continue their association with AK Entertainments. Allari Naresh starrer Bangaru Bullodu is promising to be a fun ride for all the movie lovers. Recently released trailer got excellent talk and has shown a small glimpse of the comedy that is expected to entertain all genres of audience.

Bangaru Bullodu is scheduled to release on Saturday January 23rd. Enjoy the film on the Big screen near you.

Great India Films thanks all the supporters in our 19 years of overseas distribution.

Great India Films USA
www.greatindiafilmsusa.com

Movie Name: Bangaru Bullodu
Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri, Tanikella, Posani, Vennela
Kishore
Director: PV Giri
Producer: AK Entertainments
Check theater for open days and times due to
COVID restrictions.
(list updated on 1/19/2021)
State City Circuit Theater
AZ Phoenix Harkins North Valley 16
(Phoenix, AZ)
FL Orlando Independent Southchase 7
(Oralndo, FL)
GA Atlanta Independent DigiMax Theaters
(Roswell, GA)
IL Bloomington Marcus Marcus BLOOMINGTON
CINEMA (Bloomington, IL) 
MI Detroit Emagine Entertainment Emagine Royal Oak 12
(Royal Oak, MI)
MI Ann Arbor Cinemark Ann Arbor 20
(Ypsilanti, MI)
MO St Louis Marcus Marcus St Charles
Cinema (St Charles, MO)
NC Raleigh Cinemark Cinemark Raleigh
Grand (Raleigh, NC)
NJ Secaucus Independent Kerasotes Showplace
ICON (Secaucus, NJ)
OH Cincinnatti Cinemark Milford 16 (Milford,
OH)
OH Columbus Independent Movies 11 Dine-in at
Mill Run (Hillard, OH)
TX Fort Worth Independent Movie Tavern Hulen
(Fort Worth, TX)
TX Irving FunAsia Fun Movie Grill
Macarthur (Irving, TX)
TX Plano Cinemark Legacy 24 + XD
(Plano, TX)
TX San Antonio Cinemark Movies 16 (San
Antonio, TX)
VA Fairfax Cinemark Fairfax Corner 14 +
XD (Fairfax, VA)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR