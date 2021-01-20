Bangaru Bullodu in USA

Great India Films after distributing two hit films in 2021 is going to deliver a hat trick with a laugh riot Bangaru Bullodu. Great India Films is happy to continue their association with AK Entertainments. Allari Naresh starrer Bangaru Bullodu is promising to be a fun ride for all the movie lovers. Recently released trailer got excellent talk and has shown a small glimpse of the comedy that is expected to entertain all genres of audience.

Bangaru Bullodu is scheduled to release on Saturday January 23rd. Enjoy the film on the Big screen near you.

Great India Films thanks all the supporters in our 19 years of overseas distribution.

Great India Films USA

www.greatindiafilmsusa.com

Movie Name: Bangaru Bullodu

Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri, Tanikella, Posani, Vennela

Kishore

Director: PV Giri

Producer: AK Entertainments

Check theater for open days and times due to

COVID restrictions.

(list updated on 1/19/2021) State City Circuit Theater AZ Phoenix Harkins North Valley 16

(Phoenix, AZ) FL Orlando Independent Southchase 7

(Oralndo, FL) GA Atlanta Independent DigiMax Theaters

(Roswell, GA) IL Bloomington Marcus Marcus BLOOMINGTON

CINEMA (Bloomington, IL) MI Detroit Emagine Entertainment Emagine Royal Oak 12

(Royal Oak, MI) MI Ann Arbor Cinemark Ann Arbor 20

(Ypsilanti, MI) MO St Louis Marcus Marcus St Charles

Cinema (St Charles, MO) NC Raleigh Cinemark Cinemark Raleigh

Grand (Raleigh, NC) NJ Secaucus Independent Kerasotes Showplace

ICON (Secaucus, NJ) OH Cincinnatti Cinemark Milford 16 (Milford,

OH) OH Columbus Independent Movies 11 Dine-in at

Mill Run (Hillard, OH) TX Fort Worth Independent Movie Tavern Hulen

(Fort Worth, TX) TX Irving FunAsia Fun Movie Grill

Macarthur (Irving, TX) TX Plano Cinemark Legacy 24 + XD

(Plano, TX) TX San Antonio Cinemark Movies 16 (San

Antonio, TX) VA Fairfax Cinemark Fairfax Corner 14 +

XD (Fairfax, VA)