Bangaru Bullodu in USA

Great India Films after distributing two hit films in 2021 is going to deliver a hat trick with a laugh riot Bangaru Bullodu. Great India Films is happy to continue their association with AK Entertainments. Allari Naresh starrer Bangaru Bullodu is promising to be a fun ride for all the movie lovers. Recently released trailer got excellent talk and has shown a small glimpse of the comedy that is expected to entertain all genres of audience.
Bangaru Bullodu is scheduled to release on Saturday January 23rd. Enjoy the film on the Big screen near you.
Great India Films thanks all the supporters in our 19 years of overseas distribution.
|Movie Name: Bangaru Bullodu
Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri, Tanikella, Posani, Vennela
Kishore
Director: PV Giri
Producer: AK Entertainments
Check theater for open days and times due to
COVID restrictions.
(list updated on 1/19/2021)
|State
|City
|Circuit
|Theater
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Harkins
|North Valley 16
(Phoenix, AZ)
|FL
|Orlando
|Independent
|Southchase 7
(Oralndo, FL)
|GA
|Atlanta
|Independent
|DigiMax Theaters
(Roswell, GA)
|IL
|Bloomington
|Marcus
|Marcus BLOOMINGTON
CINEMA (Bloomington, IL)
|MI
|Detroit
|Emagine Entertainment
|Emagine Royal Oak 12
(Royal Oak, MI)
|MI
|Ann Arbor
|Cinemark
|Ann Arbor 20
(Ypsilanti, MI)
|MO
|St Louis
|Marcus
|Marcus St Charles
Cinema (St Charles, MO)
|NC
|Raleigh
|Cinemark
|Cinemark Raleigh
Grand (Raleigh, NC)
|NJ
|Secaucus
|Independent
|Kerasotes Showplace
ICON (Secaucus, NJ)
|OH
|Cincinnatti
|Cinemark
|Milford 16 (Milford,
OH)
|OH
|Columbus
|Independent
|Movies 11 Dine-in at
Mill Run (Hillard, OH)
|TX
|Fort Worth
|Independent
|Movie Tavern Hulen
(Fort Worth, TX)
|TX
|Irving
|FunAsia
|Fun Movie Grill
Macarthur (Irving, TX)
|TX
|Plano
|Cinemark
|Legacy 24 + XD
(Plano, TX)
|TX
|San Antonio
|Cinemark
|Movies 16 (San
Antonio, TX)
|VA
|Fairfax
|Cinemark
|Fairfax Corner 14 +
XD (Fairfax, VA)