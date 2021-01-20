Pawan Kalyan continues to keep his directors puzzled

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan decided to work for back to back projects and complete as many as he can before he turns busy in politics. He completed the shoot of Vakeel Saab and also completed a portion of Krish’s film. A small schedule of the film got completed in Aluminum Factory recently. Pawan promised that he will allocate ten days for the film every month but it is not happening. In a sudden shock, he signed the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the shoot commences next week.

The makers of this project are in plans to complete the entire portions of the film in a single schedule and the necessary arrangements are made. With the arrival of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, directors like Harish Shankar who narrated a script and impressed Pawan Kalyan had to wait for a longer time. Pawan recently gave his nod for Surendar Reddy recently and a couple of other directors are holding talks with Pawan.

The directors are left puzzled as there is no clarity on when their projects would commence. Pawan Kalyan promised Harish Shankar that he would join the sets of his film from summer but with the arrival of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, these plans are pushed. Harish Shankar along with Mythri Movie Makers met Pawan recently but they are yet to get a clarity about the shoot. In this while, Pawan will also has to focus on his political activities which may interrupt his planned shoots.

Surendar Reddy will complete Akhil’s film and will complete the pre-production work of Pawan’s project. As of now, most of the directors who are in talks with Pawan will have to wait for his arrival instead of mounting pressure as there is no clarity about his shooting plans.