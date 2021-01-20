Thaman bags one more Mega project

Young music composer Thaman is in terrific form and his last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a smashing musical hit. Thaman is working on two Mega projects of Pawan Kalyan: Vakeel Saab and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Thaman continues to sign big-budget projects and is roped in to compose music for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Lucifer remake. Thaman calls this opportunity a biggest dream for any music composer.

Mohan Raja will direct the remake and the shoot commences in February. The film will be launched officially on January 21st. Nayanthara will be seen in a crucial role in this untitled film that will be produced jointly by Ram Charan and NV Prasad. Lucifer remake will release for Dasara 2021.

A biggest dream for Any Composer 🎧 It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS 🖤 Shri #MEGASTAR ✊@KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja

Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! 🏆🎧💪🏼 Godbless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sktc0auRsi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 20, 2021