HC quashes atrocities cases against Amaravati farmers

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is giving blow after blow to the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. Today also, the court struck down yet another case filed against the Amaravati farmers. This was pertaining to the SC, ST atrocities that were filed against the SC farmers of Krishnayapalem village in the Capital city area.

The respondents’ lawyer argued before the court that the atrocities cases should be filed only when the SC, STs were attacked by other castes or communities. In this case, the police filed the atrocities cases against the SC farmers. This was quite unheard of in the past that such cases could be filed.

Only yesterday, the HC gave a verdict that no insider trading took place in the Amaravati lands. Even after the change of the Chief Justice of AP, one by one adverse orders were being given against the cases and decisions of the Jagan regime.

Soon, the cases relating to the shifting of Capital infrastructure will also come up before the High Court.

Analysts say that the farmers’ petitions were strong in respect of their agreements reached with the Government for the development of the Capital. Tough days are ahead for the Jagan regime with all these cases coming up before the court in a row.

The AP Government is approaching the Supreme Court on all these cases but the future is uncertain whether the CM could get final approval for Capital shifting.