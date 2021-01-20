Pawan announces Rs 5 lakh for Ongole Jana Sainik’s kin

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is launching a direct action against the Jagan Reddy Government on the issue of suicide of his party activist in Prakasam district. Jana Sainik Vengaiah Naidu ended his life unable to bear the public humiliation given by YCP Giddalur MLA A. Rambabu recently. The most painful part of that was the manner in which the ruling YCP cadres had made the video insulting Vengaiah Naidu go viral on social media.

Now, Pawan has announced Rs. 5 lakh for the victim’s family. He is also going to call on the family of the deceased activist in Prakasam district on January 23. As part of this, Senani will reach Ongole on January 22 itself. He is going to meet with the Prakasam District SP and present a memorandum by himself.

Jana Sena has been very angry and deeply upset at the untimely death of their young activist. The incident had hurt the morale of the party cadres there. What Vengaiah Naidu asked the MLA was just for improving basic amenities in his village. But, the YCP MLA used the harshest language that eventually led to the alleged suicide.

Pawan Kalyan is demanding a detailed probe into the overall incident and the video showing how his party activist was publicly humiliated and insulted.