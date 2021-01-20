Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the remake of Lucifer, a Malayalam political drama. Tamil director Mohan Raja is on board to direct this film and this untitled project got its official launch today with a pooja ceremony this afternoon in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar. Mega Super Good Films, NVR Cinema in association with Konidela Production Company will jointly produce this film. Nayanthara is on board for a crucial role but there is no official confirmation from the makers as of now.

The regular shoot of Lucifer remake will commence from next month and the film is gearing up for Dasara 2021 release. Top cinematographer Nirav Shah signed the project and Thaman will compose the music. RB Chowdary, Allu Aravind, Koratala Siva and Naga Babu along with the movie team attended the movie launch. Chiranjeevi is busy wrapping up the shoot of Acharya directed by Koratala Siva and he is also in talks for Vedhalam remake that will be directed by Meher Ramesh.