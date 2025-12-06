x
Movie News

Netflix Proposes Christmas Date for Akhanda 2: What’s Next?

Published on December 6, 2025 by sankar

Akhanda 2 which was aimed for December 5th is now postponed. The makers are now busy resolving the ongoing financial hurdles and they made it clear that the film will not release this weekend. The next best available date is December 25th. Digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film and they have proposed a Christmas release for the film. A clarity is expected very soon and the makers are discussing the same with the distributors.

The team has approached the makers of Roshan’s Champion to push the film from the Christmas race and they agreed. The same with other teams is currently happening. All the other dues are cleared for now and the settlement with EROS International has to be cleared. Akhanda 2, a devotional mass entertainer is directed by Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna plays Aghora in the film. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. An official announcement with the release date is expected very soon.

