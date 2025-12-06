x
Sankranthi 2026 Release Dates Updated

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

Sankranthi 2026 Release Dates Updated

The Sankranthi 2026 release chart of Telugu films is almost finalized and there is a mad rush. Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Sharwanand and Naveen Polishetty will test their luck with their respective films along with dubbed films of Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan. The release dates of all these films got finalized and the release plans for the same are going on. Prabhas’ Raja Saab will clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju will clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari too joined the Sankranthi race. Here are the updated release dates of Sankranthi 2026 films:

Prabhas’ Raja Saab: January 9th
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: January 9th
Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: January 12th
Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: January 13th
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju: January 14th
Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi: January 14th
Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari: January 15th

