Nimmagadda holding political press meets: Speaker

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram heads a constitutional institution like the AP Assembly. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is also heading a constitutional institution like the State Election Commission (SEC). Both Tammineni and Ramesh Kumar should act unbiased considering their respective roles as heads of constitutional institutions.

But now, they are coming into a conflict. Ramesh Kumar has decided to go ahead with the election and held a press conference. On his part, Sitaram took strong objection and accused Ramesh of addressing a political press conference rather than a meeting to brief the election arrangements. The way the Assembly Speaker directly launched an attack on a fellow head of a constitutional institution is taking political circles by surprise.

Tammineni says there is a medical emergency in the State right now. Migrant labourers will come if the elections are held now. Then it will be a big problem and the public health will be in a huge risk.

The Speaker also asks who will take responsibility if Coronavirus second wave will have a very heavy impact if election is held. He suggested to the SEC to go for a referendum on the election if needed.