Allari Naresh’s Bangaru Bullodu Movie Review:

Young and comic actor Allari Naresh has been struggling to deliver a super hit for the past few years. After a long break, the actor returned back to the comic genre with Bangaru Bullodu. Giri directed the movie and Pooja Jhaveri, Thanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Prabhas Sreenu, Prudhvi, Posani Krishna Murali and Praveen played other important roles. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, Bangaru Bullodu released across the Telugu states today. Here is the complete review of Bangaru Bullodu:

Story:

Bangaru Bullodu is the story of Bhavani Prasad (Allari Naresh) and his family. His grandfather (Thanikella Bharani) is known for his honesty but his brothers (Prabhas Sreenu and Satyam Raju) are addicted to gambling and they struggle hard to get married. A mistake made by his grandfather years ago haunts the family of Bhavani Prasad who works as a bank employee. Bangaru Bullodu is all about the mistake made by his grandfather and his efforts towards clearing all the hurdles. Bangaru Bullodu narrates about the mistakes committed by Prasad in this process and about his love story. Watch the film to know about the real story.

Analysis:

Bangaru Bullodu has a decent plot and the first half looks decent as it is balanced with enough entertainment. The interval twist is well narrated but the film has enough flaws which can be ignored. Allari Naresh shines in his role and his comic timing is good. But the second half of the film misses the track and the major plot is completely ignored. The unwanted and forced comedy irritates the audience big time and the investigation episodes are poorly written and presented.

Allari Naresh is in a kind of situation that he cannot deliver comedy in the second half. All the characters around him are stuffed with loads of entertainment that never appeals to the audience. Some of the episodes end abruptly and Bangaru Bullodu is a half baked film that sounds neither like a comic entertainer nor like an investigation thriller. The climax is predictable and makes no sense.

Performances:

Allari Naresh does his job well in the role of a struggling bank employee. The actor adds life to the pale script which is stuffed with outdated entertainment. Pooja Jhaveri has a limited role and her screen presence is disappointing. The love story makes no impact. Vennela Kishore shines throughout in his role. Posani Krishna Murali, Praveen, Prabhas Sreenu, Prudhvi and others did their jobs well in the limited scope. All the other actors are good.

Bangaru Bullodu has an interesting plot but the outdated narration makes the film fall flat. The songs are pretty average and they fail to impress the audience. The film is shot across the rural regions and the makers have completed the project on a strict budget. The cinematography work and editing are pretty average. The film’s director Giri picked up an interesting plot but he failed to narrate it in an interesting manner. Bangaru Bullodu is one more disappointment from Allari Naresh.

Verdict:

Bangaru Bullodu falls flat because of the forced entertainment and the outdated narration. The film will end up as one more disappointment from Allari Naresh.

Rating: 1.5/5