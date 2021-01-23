Summer mad rush 2021 increases

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Nithiin, Gopichand and others are all set to test their luck in summer with their upcoming projects in summer. They are confident that the overseas market will reopen in summer and most of the actors are gearing up to release their films. Sharwanand, Sai Dharam Tej and Naga Shaurya joined the race with their respective movies.

Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Sreekaram is announced for March 11th release. Sai Dharam Tej’s next film Republic will hit the screens on April 30th. Naga Shaurya’s sports drama Lakshya too is gearing up for release on April 30th. Some other films are all set to test their luck during this summer and the rush of releases is increasing every single day. As per the trade circles, February and March too would be packed with releases every week as there are a lot of films that are awaiting for theatrical release.