Venky considering a Korean Remake?

Victory Venkatesh is in plans to release two films this year. His upcoming movie Naarappa is in the final stages of shoot and it will hit the screens in April this year. Venkatesh recently commenced the shoot of F3 that is gearing up for release during the second half of this year. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Varun Tej is the other lead actor in F3.

As per the update coming, Venkatesh is considering one more remake. Suresh Productions recently announced that they acquired the remake rights of Korean movie Lucky Key. The top production house also announced that the film will be remade with a popular actor and director. Venkatesh is keen to take up the remake and things will be finalized once the director would be locked and the script will get ready. Suresh Productions along with Guru Films will produce this Korean remake and the film starts rolling this year.