Nandi, Naga, Ganesha, Lepakshi to feature in AP’s tableau

Andhra Pradesh government will showcase Nandi, Naga, Ganesha and Lepakshi temple as part of its Republic Day parade tableau in New Delhi.

“Lepakshi is a fine example of architectural grandeur. It belongs to the 16th century temple of stone in Vijayanagara style,” said an official.

The temple was built on a low rocky hill called Kurmasailam, dating back to 1583 and built by brothers Virupanna and Veeranna, courtiers of the Vijayanagara kings.

The tableaux will flaunt the rich monolith rock architecture of Lepakshi, including a spectacular monolith Nandi of 27ft in length and 15ft in height.

“It is a colossal structure, reputedly India’s biggest monolithic Nandi. Besides the record size, the perfectly proportioned body, finely-carved ornaments and smooth contours add to its grandeur,” said the official.

The tableaux will begin with the Nandi and its rear will feature the main arches of Lepakshi temple such as ‘mukha mandapa’, ‘arda mandapa’, ‘antarala’ (ante chamber), ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum) and ‘kalyana mandapa’ with 38 carved pillars.

It will also showcase the temple’s outer enclosure, featuring a mammoth Ganesha hewn out of stone and leaning against a rock.

“Perpendicular to it is a massive Naga with three coils and seven hoods. It forms a sheltering canopy over black granite Shiva lingam,” he said.

Likewise, a traditional music art form called ‘veeranatyam’ which tells the story of Veerabadhra during Daksha Yagyam will be performed on the tableau.