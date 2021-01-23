Pic Talk: Sara Ali Khan sizzles in a Floral Bikini

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the Maldives along with her family. The stunning beauty has been spotted soaking in the sun across the sands of the Maldives in a floral bikini. Sara Ali Khan looked super fit and gorgeous in the outfit. The actress took a break from work and will join the sets of her next project Atrangi Re very soon. The film directed by Anand L Rai features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is aimed for release this year. Sara Ali Khan’s last movie Coolie No 1 is a debacle.

