Nimmaggada unleashes fresh legal battle against Jagan govt

After winning the legal battle against the Andhra Pradesh government after he was removed as SEC, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has unleashed a fresh legal tussle with the government.

On Thursday, Ramesh Kumar filed a fresh petition seeking dismissal of CID registered case against employees for interfering in the duties of the Election Commission. In his unleashes, Ramesh Kumar contended that the CID was harassing the SEC employees and that the government was interfering in the duties of the Election Commission.

The CID has filed a case on election commission secretary Samba Murthy for allegedly tampering the evidence in connection with Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s letter to ministry of home affairs citing that his life is in threat and sought the security from central forces.

Contending that SEC is an autonomous body, Ramesh Kumar appealed to the High Court to stop the CID probe initiated based on a complaint by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy. The YSRCP MP dubbed the letter written by Ramesh Kumar to the Home Ministry as a forged one. SEC assistant secretary K Samba Murthy also filed a similar petition in the court.

Ramesh Kumar appealed to the court to issue directions to the CID to hand over the material it seized from the SEC’s office during its probe.The High Court adjourned the next hearing to Monday.