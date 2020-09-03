Nani has no plans of going to Bollywood

After the release of Baahubali franchise, Indian cinema witnessed drastic changes. With the arrival of digital platforms, the audience got to watch content from neighboring languages. Our Telugu films are being dubbed and are telecasted on the small screen in all the Indian languages. With Telugu films in huge demand, our actors too have been keen to do pan Indian projects. This is indeed a great sign as the makers can make huge profits if the films work out. Even the actors and directors too can take huge remuneration for their work.

Actors like Ram Charan NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and others are trying their luck with pan Indian projects next year. But Natural Star Nani says that he has no such plans. “I am quite comfortable with Telugu films and will continue to deliver good films here. I have no thoughts of doing a Hindi film as of now. If I come through a great script, I would think about it” said Nani. His next film V is gearing up for a digital release on September 5th. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.