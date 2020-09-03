Facebook bans Raja Singh

Facebook on Thursday banned BJP MLA T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Facebook decided to ban Raja Singh following a report carried in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) alleging that the social media platform had ignored the hate speech being unleashed by ruling party leaders. The report also accused some Facebook employees being favorable to the ruling party.

In one of his posts, Raja Singh said Ro­hingya Mus­lim im­mi­grants should be shot, called Mus­lims trai­tors and threatened to raze mosques.

The WSJ report alleged that Facebook had ignored posts by Raja Singh that contained content that qualified as hate speech according to the social media’s policies.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh thanked Facebook from removing the obectionable posts purportedly written by him. He stated that his Facebook pages were hacked and some unknown people were posting obectionable comments. Further, he pointed out that Facebook also removed his 2018 account and said he will write to FB seeking revocation of its decision to remove his account.