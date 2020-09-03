Back to back political dramas for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is balancing films along with his political career. The top actor turned a signing spree and he is expected to return back to politics right before the 2024 polls. The actor is all set to resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab soon and he has films lined up with Krish and Harish Shankar that will roll next year. Pawan Kalyan is also holding talks for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and he recently gave his nod for a film that will be directed by Surendar Reddy.

The concept poster of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s film was unveiled last evening. The poster presents the images of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. There are strong talks that the film has a political touch and the film discusses politics and youth making it to politics. Even Surendar Reddy is getting ready with a commercial entertainer that has a strong political drama. Vakkantham Vamsi is giving the final touches for the script. Pawan Kalyan is getting ready with back to back political films soon.