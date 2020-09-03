Delhi High Court notices to YCP and CEC on party name

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the YSR Congress Party and the Central Election Commission (CEC) to give their responses on the use of the party name. The notices were given based on a petition filed by the Anna YSR Congress Party seeking orders to the Jaganmohan Reddy’s party not to use the YSR Congress name. The petitioner has objected to the use of YSRCP letterhead, posters and banners as well.

The Delhi HC gave four weeks time to the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP to file its counters. The court also directed the petitioner to file his rejoinder within two weeks. The next hearing was postponed for November 4. The Anna YSR Congress has been literally seeking derecognition of Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP by the Election Commission considering misuse of YSR name in its party title.

The name and letterhead have become a big issue for a long time now. The rivals say that the real name of Jagan Reddy’s party is Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party. However, the party leaders were mostly using letterheads which read as the YSR Congress or YSR Congress Party. The admission of the petition by the Delhi High Court became a sensation in political circles.

Interestingly, the petitioners and rivals were arguing that CM Jagan Reddy’s victory was unethical as he has misused some other party’s name in the election campaign in 2019. There is heightened curiosity among political circles on YSRCP’s forthcoming counter in the court.