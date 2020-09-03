Vamshi Paidipally gets one more shock

After the super success of Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally worked on a script for Mahesh Babu. In a shock, the top actor rejected the script. Mahesh Babu gave his nod to Parasuram and the project Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to roll from November. Vamshi approached Ram Charan and the top actor promised to do a film if he comes up with a convincing script. Dil Raju is on board to produce this project.

Vamshi recently met Ram Charan and narrated the script. Charan wasn’t convinced and he kept the project on hold. Ram Charan is the only top actor who hasn’t signed new projects as he needs to complete his portions for RRR and Acharya. Vamshi Paidipally is now in the hunt for the right script to work on it and meet Ram Charan again. Ram Charan is also in talks with Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Gautam Tinnanuri and Venky Kudumula for his future projects. As of now, none of the projects are finalized.