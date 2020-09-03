YSR made a hole, Jagan widening it: Revanth Reddy

The Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project extension by Jagan Reddy government has caused such a political storm in Telangana that all the parties there are uniting against it. Now, Congress MP Revanth Reddy made a bitter comment saying that YSR damaged Telangana interests by drilling a hole at Pothireddypadu project site while his son Jagan Reddy was bent upon widening it cause greater harm. Telangana was able to lift just 1 TMC from Krishnan basin but Andhra Pradesh was taking away 12 TMC.

Also, Revanth Reddy deplored that there was a conspiracy going on to kill the power projects belonging to Telangana. He made indirect remarks at Srisailam fire tragedy, saying that there were plans to kill old power projects to construct new ones in their place to make fast money.

Revanth made these comments following reports that the National Green Tribunal reserved its orders on the Rayalaseema lift project initiated by Jagan Reddy regime. The Telangana based petitioner, Gavinolla Srinivas, alleged that AP Government misled the experts committee by saying that Pothireddypadu extension project was part of an existing project.